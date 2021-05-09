State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,497 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Iron Mountain worth $5,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,561,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,942,000 after acquiring an additional 457,087 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,173,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,548,000 after buying an additional 23,435 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,871,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,368,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,827,000 after buying an additional 9,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,573,000 after buying an additional 780,108 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $41.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.22 and a 200-day moving average of $32.24. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $21.54 and a 52-week high of $41.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $40,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $282,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,278,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,253 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IRM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

