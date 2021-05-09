Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) by 104.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,546 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.14% of Sterling Bancorp worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,563,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after buying an additional 361,145 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,061,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after buying an additional 54,894 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $4,640,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Sterling Bancorp by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 374,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 55,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Sterling Bancorp by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SBT. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

SBT stock opened at $4.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $226.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $5.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.75.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 3.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

