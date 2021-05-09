Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stoneridge Inc. is an independent designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems for the automotive, medium and heavy-duty truck, and agricultural vehicle markets. Their products interface with a vehicle’s mechanical and electrical systems to activate equipment and accessories, display and monitor vehicle performance, and control and distribute electrical power and signals. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research raised Stoneridge from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. CL King downgraded shares of Stoneridge from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of NYSE:SRI opened at $34.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.72 million, a PE ratio of -121.71 and a beta of 1.58. Stoneridge has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.91.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.82 million. Stoneridge had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stoneridge will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stoneridge news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $299,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,705.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Stoneridge by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,108,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,061,000 after purchasing an additional 109,083 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 95.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Stoneridge during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in Stoneridge by 2.4% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,046,816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,299,000 after acquiring an additional 24,277 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Stoneridge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

