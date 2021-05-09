StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 43.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNEX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in StoneX Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,563,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,442,000 after acquiring an additional 47,297 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in StoneX Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,957,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,344,000 after acquiring an additional 27,832 shares during the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC raised its stake in StoneX Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,094,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,378,000 after acquiring an additional 25,442 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,858,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in StoneX Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 5,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $352,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Glenn Henry Stevens acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.45 per share, with a total value of $317,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,923 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,495. Company insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised StoneX Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised StoneX Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of SNEX stock opened at $62.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.44. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.67 and a 12-month high of $66.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 0.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneX Group Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

