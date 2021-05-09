Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter.

IJK traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.51. 124,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,991. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.30. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.69 and a 52-week high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

