Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 127,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,756,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.65. The company had a trading volume of 340,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,388. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $53.51 and a 12-month high of $105.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.64.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

