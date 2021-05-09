Stratec (ETR:SBS) Given a €112.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Stratec (ETR:SBS) has been given a €112.00 ($131.76) target price by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SBS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €151.00 ($177.65) price objective on shares of Stratec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Stratec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €129.00 ($151.76) price objective on shares of Stratec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of ETR SBS opened at €114.00 ($134.12) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.51, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Stratec has a 1 year low of €74.50 ($87.65) and a 1 year high of €145.00 ($170.59). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €114.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of €119.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 55.02.

Stratec SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

