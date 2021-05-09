Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 4,070 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 64.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FBND. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 393,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,371,000 after purchasing an additional 56,933 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 414.2% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 110,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 88,660 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 49,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 20,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $52.97 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $52.13 and a 12-month high of $55.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.67.

