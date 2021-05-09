Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 134 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

COR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.44.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock opened at $118.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 59.14, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $107.23 and a 12 month high of $141.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.71.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.63 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is presently 96.47%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $486,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,583,912.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $101,226.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,112.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,257 shares of company stock valued at $5,387,496. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

