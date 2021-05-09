Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 316 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,684,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,897,000 after buying an additional 702,534 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,696,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Zscaler by 206.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 672,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,301,000 after purchasing an additional 453,307 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,297,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,247,000. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZS opened at $169.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.77 and a 200 day moving average of $183.28. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.83 and a 52-week high of $230.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $157.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.45 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZS shares. TheStreet raised Zscaler from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research upgraded Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist upgraded Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.48.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $748,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,683,802. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.99, for a total value of $1,133,940.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,812 shares of company stock valued at $12,919,343. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

