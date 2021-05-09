Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 500 Shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in TriState Capital were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriState Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriState Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of TriState Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriState Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TriState Capital alerts:

TSC opened at $23.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.99 million, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 2.10. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.73 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.88.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. TriState Capital had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.39%. On average, research analysts predict that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSC shares. Wedbush cut shares of TriState Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson cut shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of TriState Capital from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC).

Receive News & Ratings for TriState Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriState Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.