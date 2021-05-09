Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 34,430 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000.

XTN opened at $91.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.60. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 52 week low of $42.95 and a 52 week high of $91.54.

