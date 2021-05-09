Strong Price Reaches $169.65 (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Strong has a market cap of $23.46 million and approximately $809,533.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strong coin can currently be purchased for approximately $169.65 or 0.00294423 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Strong has traded up 32.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00069103 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.51 or 0.00250791 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $694.32 or 0.01205000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003692 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00031119 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $452.35 or 0.00785050 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,578.87 or 0.99928504 BTC.

About Strong

Strong was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

