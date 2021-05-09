Strs Ohio Decreases Holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Medifast were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MED. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,448,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,347,000 after acquiring an additional 78,494 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,382,000 after acquiring an additional 67,207 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its position in shares of Medifast by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 110,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,597,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Medifast by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 50,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,872,000 after purchasing an additional 32,020 shares during the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MED opened at $278.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $229.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.52. Medifast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.75 and a fifty-two week high of $279.46.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.12 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 80.07% and a net margin of 11.27%. Medifast’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. This is an increase from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Medifast’s payout ratio is 95.30%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MED shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

