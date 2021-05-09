Strs Ohio Decreases Holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.13% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,280,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,600,000 after buying an additional 77,124 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 457,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,425,000 after purchasing an additional 10,493 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 269,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $10,501,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,998,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

UHT opened at $66.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $910.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.76. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a twelve month low of $52.25 and a twelve month high of $104.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

