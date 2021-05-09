Strs Ohio Increases Stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 44.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Elastic were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arden Trust Co raised its position in shares of Elastic by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter worth about $1,842,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of Elastic by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Elastic by 412.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESTC opened at $108.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.12 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.48. Elastic has a 12-month low of $66.80 and a 12-month high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $157.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.47 million. On average, analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ESTC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Elastic from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Elastic from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Elastic from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.65.

In related news, CEO Shay Banon sold 79,020 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $10,566,554.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,527,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,259,590.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total value of $1,692,674.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,676 shares in the company, valued at $5,477,495.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,468 shares of company stock worth $16,874,165. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

