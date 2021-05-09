Strs Ohio Increases Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,821 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 605,972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,129,000 after purchasing an additional 30,630 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 24,195 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 156,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,402,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Shares of MANH opened at $132.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.20 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.85 and a 200-day moving average of $113.42. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.40 and a 52 week high of $146.84.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 52.61% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $156.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

