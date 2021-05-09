Strs Ohio Invests $1.22 Million in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 738,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,005,000 after acquiring an additional 60,542 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 118.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 66,997 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 203,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 28,664 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 113,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 53,959 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 331,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,530,000 after acquiring an additional 55,400 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DXC opened at $34.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.18. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $34.71.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. Research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DXC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wolfe Research raised DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.80.

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $393,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.28 per share, for a total transaction of $249,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

