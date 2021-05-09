Strs Ohio Purchases 16,000 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Strs Ohio increased its position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 158.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 274.8% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 83,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 44.8% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,427 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 13,136 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 18.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 36.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,524 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the first quarter worth $278,000. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FBC opened at $46.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.79. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.78 and a 52 week high of $51.58.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.68. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 22.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.94%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FBC. Raymond James cut Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

