Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.72 EPS

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.72, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.55%.

RGR stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $70.37. The company had a trading volume of 240,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,190. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.84 and a 12-month high of $90.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 156.04%.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, VP Shawn Christopher Leska sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.41, for a total value of $437,283.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,880 shares in the company, valued at $546,950.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Sarah F. Colbert sold 2,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $168,376.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,716 shares in the company, valued at $586,325.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,775 shares of company stock worth $1,277,698 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

