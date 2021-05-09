Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.72 EPS

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.72, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.55%.
RGR stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $70.37. The company had a trading volume of 240,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,190. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.84 and a 12-month high of $90.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.36.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 156.04%.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.
