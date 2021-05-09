Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 26.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,184,446 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,384,974 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $197,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $652,562.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,284.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PSTG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.24.

NYSE PSTG opened at $18.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.79. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $29.53.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $502.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.49 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

