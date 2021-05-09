Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 34.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,090,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538,845 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.71% of Peloton Interactive worth $235,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,196,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $11,067,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,111 shares in the company, valued at $54,793,934.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 483,161 shares of company stock worth $55,938,602 over the last 90 days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PTON opened at $83.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.17. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.80 and a 12-month high of $171.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 1,197.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PTON. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $164.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. MKM Partners raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.91.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

