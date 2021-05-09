Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $167.32 Million Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,115,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,493 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.71% of Synchrony Financial worth $167,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYF. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYF shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.79.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $45.90 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.73 and its 200 day moving average is $36.16. The firm has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

