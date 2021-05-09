Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $172.86 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,940,122 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,825 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $172,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 22.2% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 23.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 17,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMO stock opened at $97.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.37 and a 200-day moving average of $79.21. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $43.26 and a fifty-two week high of $97.16.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.82%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.8402 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BMO. Scotiabank upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.44.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

