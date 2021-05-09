Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 52,377 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 478,500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 52,377 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.33% of Illumina worth $183,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 238.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total transaction of $114,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,843 shares in the company, valued at $16,742,764.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.44, for a total value of $1,693,760.00. Insiders have sold 17,728 shares of company stock valued at $7,215,210 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ILMN. Atlantic Securities lowered Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research raised their price target on Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen raised their price target on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $376.89.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $383.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $400.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.87. The company has a market cap of $56.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.08, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.42 and a 52-week high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

