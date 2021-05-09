Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 814,093 Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,458,277 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 814,093 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 7.34% of 2U worth $208,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TWOU. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in 2U in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 2U by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in 2U by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in 2U in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in 2U in the first quarter worth approximately $178,000.

Shares of TWOU stock opened at $37.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.15 and a 200 day moving average of $39.54. 2U, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.45 and a 52 week high of $59.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $232.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.49 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 30.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

TWOU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.10.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

