Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 606,213 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 146,059 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $158,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 6,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 15,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 53.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 8.7% in the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. UBS Group raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.04.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.66, for a total value of $70,642.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,664.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brent R. Bowman sold 171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total transaction of $45,482.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,086 shares in the company, valued at $288,854.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,879 shares of company stock worth $2,062,693 over the last quarter. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VEEV opened at $259.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a PE ratio of 121.48, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.24 and a twelve month high of $325.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $267.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.15.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

