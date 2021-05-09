Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Trading Up 8.4%

Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) were up 8.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.52 and last traded at $40.25. Approximately 295 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 298,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.12.

SNCY has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.85.

In other news, Director Kerry Philipovitch acquired 2,250 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $75,975,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at $7,538,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at $7,308,000.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.