Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 27.09%. Supernus Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

SUPN stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.37. The company had a trading volume of 431,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,509. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.38. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $32.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

SUPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

In related news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $99,937.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,642.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.