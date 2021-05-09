SVB Leerink Raises Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target to $81.00

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its target price lifted by SVB Leerink from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Globus Medical’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

GMED has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.53.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $73.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.70. Globus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $73.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $227.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.89 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 5,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $376,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $10,314,804.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 270,543 shares of company stock valued at $19,372,311. Insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 43,706 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 11,270 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.