SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.89 million. SVMK had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 29.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. SVMK updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

SVMK stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,112,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,172. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.81. SVMK has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $28.12.

Get SVMK alerts:

SVMK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of SVMK in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of SVMK from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of SVMK from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

In other SVMK news, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 9,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $259,336.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 21,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $461,844.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 99,667 shares of company stock valued at $2,389,989 over the last quarter. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.