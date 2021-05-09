Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $77.94

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $77.94 and traded as low as $8.40. Swedish Match AB (publ) shares last traded at $8.80, with a volume of 900 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.94.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SWMAF)

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

