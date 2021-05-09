Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Downgraded to “Hold” at SEB Equities

SEB Equities lowered shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DNB Markets lowered shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Danske lowered shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Get Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS:BIOVF opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.08. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 12-month low of $15.13 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $532.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.57 million. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 17.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.