Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.26

Shares of Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.26 and last traded at $8.17, with a volume of 39145 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Swire Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Asia, the United States, and internationally. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

