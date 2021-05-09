Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $52.88

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $52.88 and traded as high as $55.08. Swisscom shares last traded at $55.08, with a volume of 5,803 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCMWY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Swisscom from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Swisscom currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Get Swisscom alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.17 and a 200 day moving average of $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Swisscom had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 19.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Swisscom AG will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.