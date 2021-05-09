Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SYNA. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synaptics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.92.

Synaptics stock opened at $130.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. Synaptics has a one year low of $55.59 and a one year high of $146.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.06 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total transaction of $287,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,756.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson C. Chan sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,638,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,768 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 1,095.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,647 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its position in Synaptics by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 460,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,406,000 after purchasing an additional 211,061 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 413,109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,824,000 after purchasing an additional 12,219 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,481,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 372,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,917,000 after buying an additional 172,237 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

