Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SYNH. Barclays started coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.64.

NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $82.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.51 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Syneos Health has a fifty-two week low of $50.26 and a fifty-two week high of $89.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.31.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Syneos Health news, insider Michelle Keefe sold 2,000 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,310 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total transaction of $559,141.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,707,529 shares of company stock worth $349,415,465. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 11.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,844,000 after purchasing an additional 844,278 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,565,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,932,000 after purchasing an additional 132,484 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,201,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,140,000 after purchasing an additional 247,896 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,544,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,386,000 after buying an additional 254,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,768,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,505,000 after buying an additional 300,770 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

