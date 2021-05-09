T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. T2 Biosystems updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

TTOO traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.19. The stock had a trading volume of 14,901,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,262,384. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.64. The firm has a market cap of $176.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.72. T2 Biosystems has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.63.

TTOO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T2 Biosystems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on T2 Biosystems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on T2 Biosystems from $2.40 to $1.65 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.44.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

