T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. T2 Biosystems updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTOO traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,901,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,262,384. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. T2 Biosystems has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $3.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.72.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems from $2.40 to $1.65 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T2 Biosystems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.44.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.