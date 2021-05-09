TaaS (TAAS) Trading Down 5.2% Over Last 7 Days

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 9th. Over the last week, TaaS has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. TaaS has a market cap of $6.81 million and $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TaaS coin can currently be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TaaS alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.30 or 0.00084775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00020427 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00067716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.88 or 0.00105100 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $446.83 or 0.00784306 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,134.45 or 0.09012241 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001662 BTC.

TaaS Profile

TaaS (TAAS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. The official website for TaaS is taas.fund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return. “

Buying and Selling TaaS

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TaaS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TaaS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.