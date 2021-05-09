Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $45.00. The stock had previously closed at $42.67, but opened at $46.23. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares last traded at $47.69, with a volume of 1,248 shares.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 5,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $280,385.97. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 743,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,910,056.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $434,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 876,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,661,938.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,279,466 in the last quarter. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 251.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 45,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 32,584 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 296.5% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.79 and its 200 day moving average is $43.13. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 1.05.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.20 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

