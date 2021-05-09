Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target Raised to $102.00 at SVB Leerink

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its price objective raised by SVB Leerink from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.62.

TNDM stock opened at $84.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.88 and a beta of 0.31. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $75.26 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $780,042.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,986.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 3,198 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $303,873.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 211,844 shares of company stock valued at $18,537,916. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. FMR LLC raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 503,482 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 116.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,358 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 10,404 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,185 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,534,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 12,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

