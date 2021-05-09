Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $40 million-$50 million.
Shares of TAOP traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.59. 361,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,435,642. Taoping has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $16.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day moving average is $5.31.
