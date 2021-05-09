Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $40 million-$50 million.

Shares of TAOP traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.59. 361,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,435,642. Taoping has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $16.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day moving average is $5.31.

About Taoping

Taoping Inc provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Cloud-based Technology and Traditional Information Technology.

