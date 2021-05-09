TCF National Bank Acquires 4,816 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

TCF National Bank boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 27,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 29,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $32.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.01. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $32.62.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

