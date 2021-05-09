TCF National Bank Buys 1,530 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

TCF National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 58.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 29,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $85.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.91. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $51.76 and a twelve month high of $89.13.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.