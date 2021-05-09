TCF National Bank Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

TCF National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 13,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $220.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.96. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $142.57 and a 1 year high of $231.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

