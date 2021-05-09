TCF National Bank Lowers Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

TCF National Bank cut its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAR. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 27.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 69.6% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,219,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,667,000 after buying an additional 500,462 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Marriott International during the first quarter worth approximately $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International stock opened at $146.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The firm has a market cap of $47.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.78 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.52 and a twelve month high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $903,261.90. Also, EVP David A. Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $1,571,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,795.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,793 shares of company stock valued at $10,818,947. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.41.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

