TCF National Bank Sells 1,059 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

TCF National Bank trimmed its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $347,876,000. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in Aflac by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,811,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,661 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,244,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,342,000 after buying an additional 717,346 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 22,723.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 720,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,032,000 after buying an additional 717,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,091,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,476,000 after buying an additional 685,198 shares during the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist upped their price objective on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

In other Aflac news, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $816,530.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,757.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,108 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,664. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AFL opened at $56.11 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $30.32 and a one year high of $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.58.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Aflac’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.73%.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

