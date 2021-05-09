TCF National Bank Sells 2,522 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

TCF National Bank reduced its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,522 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,708,775,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,629,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,185 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,101,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,463 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,478,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,508 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $25,039.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EQR opened at $74.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $76.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.05%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EQR shares. Truist lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.19.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

