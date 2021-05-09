TCF National Bank Sells 5,050 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

TCF National Bank reduced its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 60.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 767.1% in the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 69,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 61,051 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,937,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 106,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,285,000 after buying an additional 43,426 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 253,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,639,000 after buying an additional 32,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,780,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

OEF stock opened at $191.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.37 and a 200 day moving average of $173.93. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $128.33 and a 52 week high of $192.26.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.